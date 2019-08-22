Kalamazoo Diocese responds to AG; says police twice failed to file charges against priest

Posted 1:48 PM, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:54PM, August 22, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Diocese of Kalamazoo says that they were aware of allegations regarding a priest in Otsego and had forwarded the complaints to locale police departments in 2013 and 2017, but charges were never filed.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed charges Thursday against Father Brian Stanley for allegedly holding a teen boy against his will in the janitor’s closet of St. Margaret Church in 2013.  The boy was allegedly bound in plastic wrap and had his mouth and eyes taped shut. Stanley allegedly then left the boy in the room for about an hour before letting him go.  Nessel charged Stanley with one count of False Imprisonment, which could land him in prison for up to 15 years if convicted.

In a statement from the diocese, officials say that they reported the allegation to Child Protective Services at the time, who then sent the allegations to the Otsego Police Department.  The diocese says they “promptly placed Fr. Brian Stanley on administrative leave”, but the Otsego Police Department determined the complaint was not criminal and would not press charges.

The diocese goes on to say that more allegations were presented about Stanley in 2017 and they forwarded the allegations to the Coldwater Police Department. Stanley was placed on leave again, but the department did not file any charges.  Stanley has remained on leave since January 2017 and was prohibited from public ministry.

The diocese says they are cooperating with the investigation of the Michigan Attorney General.

We’ll have more on this story on later editions of FOX 17 News.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.