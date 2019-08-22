Kalamazoo Diocese responds to AG; says police twice failed to file charges against priest

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Diocese of Kalamazoo says that they were aware of allegations regarding a priest in Otsego and had forwarded the complaints to locale police departments in 2013 and 2017, but charges were never filed.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed charges Thursday against Father Brian Stanley for allegedly holding a teen boy against his will in the janitor’s closet of St. Margaret Church in 2013. The boy was allegedly bound in plastic wrap and had his mouth and eyes taped shut. Stanley allegedly then left the boy in the room for about an hour before letting him go. Nessel charged Stanley with one count of False Imprisonment, which could land him in prison for up to 15 years if convicted.

In a statement from the diocese, officials say that they reported the allegation to Child Protective Services at the time, who then sent the allegations to the Otsego Police Department. The diocese says they “promptly placed Fr. Brian Stanley on administrative leave”, but the Otsego Police Department determined the complaint was not criminal and would not press charges.

The diocese goes on to say that more allegations were presented about Stanley in 2017 and they forwarded the allegations to the Coldwater Police Department. Stanley was placed on leave again, but the department did not file any charges. Stanley has remained on leave since January 2017 and was prohibited from public ministry.

The diocese says they are cooperating with the investigation of the Michigan Attorney General.

