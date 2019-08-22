Wyoming cell phone store broken into overnight

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department is investigating after another cell phone store break-in in Kent County.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at the Sprint Store, 2355 Health Dr SW in Wyoming.

Police say the front door of the store was shattered and it appears the thieves made away with items from the store.

Officers are now waiting for the store owner to come and check the inventory and review security footage.

It is not clear if this break-in is related to the recent break-ins in both Kent and Ottawa counties. 

