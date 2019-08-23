Brewing company pays lunch debt for Montague, Whitehall students

WHITEHALL, Mich. — A West Michigan brewing company is paying it forward to students in Muskegon County.

Jen and Dan Hain of Fetch Brewing Company, 100 W Colby Street in Whitehall, paid off $5,500 in student lunch debt for more than 650 students at Montague and Whitehall schools.

The couple says they were inspired by the same action taken earlier this month by Mitten Brewing in Suttons Bay.

“Happy to pay off the outstanding school lunch balances for both Whitehall and Montague Schools. Happy to help our amazing community,” the owners said in a post on its Facebook page.

