ICE not renewing contract with Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says Immigrants and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has elected not to renew a contract with the county. She did not go into details as to why.

Kent County did undergo a policy change in January in regards to cooperation with ICE. Then, LayJoye-Young stated they would only cooperate with ICE if given a federal warrant by a judge or magistrate. LaJoye-Young they are still holding people consistent with that policy change in January.

LaJoye-Young also says this does not affect day-to-day operations at the sheriff’s department.

The contract ends September 30th, and it was ICE’s decision not to re-sign with Kent County, according to LaJoye-Young.