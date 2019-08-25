ICE not renewing contract with Kent County

Posted 9:06 PM, August 25, 2019, by

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says Immigrants and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has elected not to renew a contract with the county. She did not go into details as to why.

Kent County did undergo a policy change in January in regards to cooperation with ICE. Then, LayJoye-Young stated they would only cooperate with ICE if given a federal warrant by a judge or magistrate. LaJoye-Young they are still holding people consistent with that policy change in January.

LaJoye-Young also says this does not affect day-to-day operations at the sheriff’s department.

The contract ends September 30th, and it was ICE’s decision not to re-sign with Kent County, according to LaJoye-Young.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.