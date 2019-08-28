GRPD investigating shooting off Leonard Street

Posted 8:20 PM, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:28PM, August 28, 2019

Police investigate the scene of a shooting on Aug. 28, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night on the city’s northwest side.

Multiple vehicles are at a scene off Leonard Street near Long Road Distillers.

Information on what led up to the shooting wasn’t immediately available, but one man was hurt in the shooting.

Police said it isn’t related to the earlier incident near Union High School.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 comments

  • lml25

    It’s ALL related.You see the baby mama is tired of no money,so baby daddy goes with the GBs to rob a phone store. Trying to sell these hot pieces of nothing,word gets out who did what and cuz they talked–they get shot. Everyone knows who did dat so someone else gets shot. Over and over.Or it’s drugs,hookers–all brought to you by liberal mayors,first– Heartwell– and now– Bliss,who hate law abiding whites,but welcome
    your low income gangbangers.

    Reply
  • lml25

    Ladies and gentleman,another fine area to avoid after dark. Take a drive down Quarry,Hamilton,Turner either side of Leonard.–see how diverse our city has become.Better do it with the doors locked though.Actually,I’d skip sightseeing the area if I were you.

    Reply
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.