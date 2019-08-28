GRPD investigating shooting off Leonard Street
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night on the city’s northwest side.
Multiple vehicles are at a scene off Leonard Street near Long Road Distillers.
Information on what led up to the shooting wasn’t immediately available, but one man was hurt in the shooting.
Police said it isn’t related to the earlier incident near Union High School.
