Man arrested in Kent County robberies

WYOMING, Mich. — Police have arrested a man believed to be involved in two robberies in Kent County.

Spencer Scanlon was arrested Saturday after police say he walked into a business on Byron Center Avenue, demanded money and then ran away.

Police say he did the same thing earlier that day at a Speedway gas station in Plainfield Township before taking off in a car.

He is facing one charge of unarmed robbery.