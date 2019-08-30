‘Drag Syndrome’ finds venue for performance

(Courtesy: Drag Snydrome Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drag Syndrome has found a venue for Project 1 after they were told they were prohibited from performing at Tanglefoot.

The drag show will now be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Weathy Theatre in Grand Rapids.

Peter Meijer, who owns Tanglefoot, said the group couldn’t perform the drag show at his business because he had concerns that the performers were being exploited because they have Down syndrome.

“DisArt is exploiting individuals with Down syndrome to further an activist message, plain and simple,” Meijer said in a statement.

Meijer, who is running for Congress against U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, said his decision wasn’t political. He said he handled it privately and claimed DisArt, the group producing Drag Syndrome, released his letter to ArtPrize to sell more tickets.

