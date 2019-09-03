× Man who died after falling from tailgate ID’d

BRANCH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have identified a man who died after falling off a tailgate he was riding on Sunday night.

Deputies said 47-year-old William Dingam of Crystal was sitting on a tailgate while a truck was traveling on Young Road in Branch Township. The driver told deputies his sandal got stuck on the gas pedal, which caused Dingam to fall off and hit head on the pavement.

There were several other people in the bed of the truck and on the tailgate. None of them were injured.

Authorities said speed was a factor in the incident.