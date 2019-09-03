Sheriff: Dublin General Store fire may be arson

Posted 5:07 PM, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:08PM, September 3, 2019

Drone footage of the remains of a fire at Dublin General Store on Sept. 1, 2019 in Norman Township, Mich.

NORMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that destroyed Dublin General Store as a possible arson.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, totally destroying the building. On Tuesday, investigators said they have reviewed surveillance footage and evidence that suggests the fire was intentionally set.

A fire investigator returned to the scene on Tuesday with a K-9 to search for accelerants and is waiting for lab results for his investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call Manistee County dispatchers at 231-732-6241.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.