× Sheriff: Dublin General Store fire may be arson

NORMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that destroyed Dublin General Store as a possible arson.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, totally destroying the building. On Tuesday, investigators said they have reviewed surveillance footage and evidence that suggests the fire was intentionally set.

A fire investigator returned to the scene on Tuesday with a K-9 to search for accelerants and is waiting for lab results for his investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call Manistee County dispatchers at 231-732-6241.