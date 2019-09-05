Victim in fatal Wyoming stabbing identified

Posted 11:25 AM, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:53AM, September 5, 2019

A courtesy photo of David Baker.

WYOMING, Mich. — Police have identified a man who was killed in a stabbing Tuesday night in Wyoming.

The incident happened around 10:22 p.m. in the front yard of a home on Porter Street following an argument. When police arrived, they found two people had been stabbed and pronounced one of them dead at the scene. 

On Thursday, the victim was identified as 37-year-old David Baker of Grand Rapids.

The other victim was taken to the hospital and is doing well in recovery.

Investigators don’t have a suspect in custody at this point.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.