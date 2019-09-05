× Victim in fatal Wyoming stabbing identified

WYOMING, Mich. — Police have identified a man who was killed in a stabbing Tuesday night in Wyoming.

The incident happened around 10:22 p.m. in the front yard of a home on Porter Street following an argument. When police arrived, they found two people had been stabbed and pronounced one of them dead at the scene.

On Thursday, the victim was identified as 37-year-old David Baker of Grand Rapids.

The other victim was taken to the hospital and is doing well in recovery.

Investigators don’t have a suspect in custody at this point.