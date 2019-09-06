× Teen charged with lying to police in Muskegon murder investigation

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A teenager has been arrested for allegedly lying to police during the investigation of a murder in Muskegon.

Jainautica Watknis, 18, is accused of lying to police in the death of Mervin Bonner, who was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his head on Aug. 25 on 7th Street in Muskegon.

Prosecutors say Watkins made statements to a Muskegon police detective that he knew were inaccurate. Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat said those statements were a description of a vehicle he was driving and the timing of his whereabouts.

He is facing up to four years in prison.