Teen charged with lying to police in Muskegon murder investigation

Posted 3:28 PM, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 03:29PM, September 6, 2019

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A teenager has been arrested for allegedly lying to police during the investigation of a murder in Muskegon.

Jainautica Watknis, 18, is accused of lying to police in the death of Mervin Bonner, who was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his head on Aug. 25 on 7th Street in Muskegon.

Prosecutors say Watkins made statements to a Muskegon police detective that he knew were inaccurate. Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat said those statements were a description of a vehicle he was driving and the timing of his whereabouts.

He is facing up to four years in prison.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.