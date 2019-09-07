FOX 17 Blitz Scoreboard

GRPS: 2 students involved in shooting near Union High School

Posted 1:00 PM, September 7, 2019, by , Updated at 01:17PM, September 7, 2019

Tremont and Ravine NW, Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two students were involved in a drive-by shooting last week near Union High School, according to a letter sent home to parents.

Police and Grand Rapids Public Schools officials initially said there was no indication any students were involved in the Aug. 28 shooting on Ravine Drive near Tremont Boulevard. But in the letter dated Sept. 3, GRPS said further investigation found otherwise.

As a result, one student from Innovation Central High School and one from Union High School are suspended while police continue their investigation.

Grand Rapids police couldn’t provide any more information on the incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.