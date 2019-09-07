× GRPS: 2 students involved in shooting near Union High School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two students were involved in a drive-by shooting last week near Union High School, according to a letter sent home to parents.

Police and Grand Rapids Public Schools officials initially said there was no indication any students were involved in the Aug. 28 shooting on Ravine Drive near Tremont Boulevard. But in the letter dated Sept. 3, GRPS said further investigation found otherwise.

As a result, one student from Innovation Central High School and one from Union High School are suspended while police continue their investigation.

Grand Rapids police couldn’t provide any more information on the incident.