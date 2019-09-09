GRPD: Homicide victim not intended target in shooting

A courtesy photo of Jeffrey Mathews.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police say a man who was shot and killed early Sunday morning was “at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The victim, identified as 60-year-old Jeffrey Mathews, was shot around 2:30 a.m. on Clancy Avenue near Cedar Street. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died a few hours later.

Investigators determined there was a large crowd in the area prior to the shooting and that up to a dozen people may have witnessed it but have yet to come forward. Detective Sgt. John Purlee said investigators believe Mathews was not the intended target and the bullet was meant for someone else.

Police didn’t specify what led up to the shooting or give a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or one of the investigators on the case:

  • Purlee at 616-456-3343
  • Det. Adam Baylis at 616-456-3648
  • Det. Kelli Braate at 616-456-4548
  • Det. Jim Jorgensen at 616-456-4151

