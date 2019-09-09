Jared Chance turns down plea deal

Posted 9:21 AM, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:53AM, September 9, 2019

Jared Chance appears in court for a plea hearing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Accused murderer Jared Chance turned down a plea deal offer from prosecutors Monday morning.

During a hearing, he told Judge Trussock, “Go to trial.”

Chance had been offered a deal to face only second-degree murder,  tampering with evidence, mutilation of a dead body and concealing death. Instead, he could face mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jury selection for his trial is scheduled to begin less than an hour after Monday morning’s plea hearing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 News for the latest details.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.