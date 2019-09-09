× Jared Chance turns down plea deal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Accused murderer Jared Chance turned down a plea deal offer from prosecutors Monday morning.

During a hearing, he told Judge Trussock, “Go to trial.”

Chance had been offered a deal to face only second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, mutilation of a dead body and concealing death. Instead, he could face mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jury selection for his trial is scheduled to begin less than an hour after Monday morning’s plea hearing.

