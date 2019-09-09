× Meijer asks customers not to open carry in stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After reviewing its policies on guns and ammunition, Meijer is asking customers not to open carry in its stores.

On Monday, they released a statement via Twitter saying:

The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, so we respectfully request that our customers do not open carry firearms at Meijer. We’ve made this decision because open carry can create an environment that makes our customers and team members feel unsafe.

Last week, officials with the company said they were reviewing policies following recent mass shootings.

A statement from a Meijer spokesperson says they have made several changes to policies regarding ammunition, which includes raising the age of purchase.

Meijer isn’t the first store to ask its customers not to open carry, both Kroger and Walmart also made similar requests recently.