Trail begins in murder, dismemberment of Kzoo Co. woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The man accused of murdering a woman and dismembering her body heads to trial Tuesday, after rejecting a plea deal by prosecutors Monday.

Jared Chance is facing charges of murder, concealing a death and tampering with evidence, accused of killing 31-year-old Ashley Young at his Grand Rapids apartment last year.

He was arrested back in December after a neighbor found blood in basement.

In a Kent County courtroom Tuesday, Chance turned down a plea deal in the case, telling the judge he wants to go to trail instead.

Earlier this month, a judge ruled photos of Young's body can be used as evidence in the trial.

Defense attorneys argued the photos would have no value as evidence and the only sway the jury against chance. Prosecutors said the photos show how much work was put into hiding and slaying of young.

Parts of young's body still have not been found. Chance faces up to life in prison if convicted.

His parents, James and Barbara chance, face a perjury charge for allegedly helping their son cover up Young`s death.