Woman hit by vehicle in party store parking lot dies

Posted 3:58 PM, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:01PM, September 10, 2019

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle after a fight in a party store parking lot in Holland Township.

The fight happened around midnight Tuesday at 136th Avenue One Stop, located at 690 136th Ave.

Authorities say 41-year-old Melissa Yates was knocked to the ground after a fight broke out between two groups in the parking lot and then run over by a white Dodge Charger. Yates was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Deputies are still searching for the vehicle, which is believed to be a 2016 model.

“The focus of the investigation rather has been getting a hold of the driver of that vehicle, getting a statement from them and then putting the pieces together and meeting with the prosecutors,” Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mark Bennett. “We will go through those steps throughout the course of the day in the coming days.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

