Muskegon officer fired after KKK item found in home

Posted 3:59 PM, September 12, 2019, by

A photo of Charles Anderson.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon police officer who was on administrative leave for having a KKK item in his home has been terminated.

Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson said officer Charles Anderson was let go Thursday afternoon after being placed on leave Aug. 8.

The item was found while a couple was touring Anderson’s home that is currently up for sale. The couple posted it to Facebook, which was shared thousands of times and led to an investigation of Anderson’s conduct with the police department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.