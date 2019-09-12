× Muskegon officer fired after KKK item found in home

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon police officer who was on administrative leave for having a KKK item in his home has been terminated.

Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson said officer Charles Anderson was let go Thursday afternoon after being placed on leave Aug. 8.

The item was found while a couple was touring Anderson’s home that is currently up for sale. The couple posted it to Facebook, which was shared thousands of times and led to an investigation of Anderson’s conduct with the police department.