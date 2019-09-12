Muskegon officer fired after KKK item found in home
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon police officer who was on administrative leave for having a KKK item in his home has been terminated.
Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson said officer Charles Anderson was let go Thursday afternoon after being placed on leave Aug. 8.
The item was found while a couple was touring Anderson’s home that is currently up for sale. The couple posted it to Facebook, which was shared thousands of times and led to an investigation of Anderson’s conduct with the police department.
2 comments
Bugger Off
What about the blacks who have Black Panther memorabilia? There MUST be some of that in Muskegon.
CHRIS THOMPSON
Might also be a good idea to review the vetting process.