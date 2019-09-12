× Suspects in deadly Holland Twp. hit-and-run ID’d

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators have identified and issued arrest warrants for two people in a deadly hit-and-run.

Authorities say 22-year-old Sebastian Villarreal of Holland was driving the Dodge Charger that ran over Melissa Yates Monday night in a convenience store parking lot, leading to her death.

Yates was hit by the Charger after being knocked over during a fight in the parking lot, which investigators say 17-year-old Eliud Vazquez was involved in.

Villarreal is being charged with failing to stop at the scene of a crash causing death and Vazquez is facing a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Authorities are still searching for both Villarreal and Vazquez and ask anyone who has information on their whereabouts to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.