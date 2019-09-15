× Lions ‘Slay’ Chargers 13-10 in home opener at Ford Field

DETROIT — Behind a late interception in the end zone by Darius Slay, the Detroit Lions rallied to win their home opener over the Los Angeles Chargers 13-10 in an interconference battle Sunday afternoon at Ford Field.

The Lions came in with a 0-0-1 record while the Chargers entered the proceedings at 1-0 and also as 2.5-point favorites.

L.A. received the opening kickoff and the two teams swapped possessions until the Chargers began driving and Austin Ekeler scored on a 1-yard dive for a 7-0 advantage at the 7:57 mark of the opener.

The Lions came right back with a 36-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Kerryon Johnson, but Matt Prater missed the extra-point kick and the score was 7-6 with 4:10 showing on the clock, a gap that stood until the conclusion of the first quarter.

Los Angeles’ Ty Long booted a 39-yard field goal as time elapsed to produce a 10-6 intermission. The pair fought to a scoreless deadlock during the third period and that score also remained in effect at the end of that frame.

Detroit took its first lead at 13-10 with 7:21 to go when Stafford hurled a 31-yard TD pass to Kenny Golladay. This time Prater’s PAT was successful.

With time running out, Slay intercepted a pass by Chargers QB Philip Rivers in the end zone and Stafford was able to run out the clock.

Next up, the Lions will hit the road for Philadelphia to meet the Eagles, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. next Sunday at Lincoln Financial Aid Field.

The Chargers, meanwhile, will return home to host the Houston Texans in a late game that same day at Rockit Field at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

