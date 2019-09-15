Son of owner of Dublin General Store sells jerky in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, MICH. -- Owners of the Dublin General Store in Manistee County, made famous for their jerky, say they are devastated after losing their store in a suspected arson this summer.

However, despite this loss, the family business is still carrying on.

The son of the owner of the up north store has his own Dublin Jerky spot in Grandville, so everyone can still get their fix of the beloved jerky and other meat products.

“It has always been the Dublin store up north,” Troy Fishcer said.

But a part of Northern Michigan is right here in West Michigan.

Dublin Jerky and BBQ has been open for 14 years in West Michigan.

Troy Fischer uses the same recipes as his dad does at the location in Manistee County, with his blessing of course.

“I was just writing down all the recipes, and he gave them to me with a big smile,” Troy said.

It's something Troy wanted to do for years. He makes the same products many people are missing from the other location following the fire.

“Since the tragedy up north, it’s been super busy," Troy said.

It was difficult to stay open at first.

“It’s a lot easier now. I’ll be honest with you, that Sunday, I promised my kid that Sunday, just 'you and daddy, you’re going to work in the store,'" Troy said.

Troy kept that promise, and brought his daughter, one of his five children, with him to work that Sunday. He says his kids love going to work with him at the jerky store. But it was just him and his daughter running the store that Sunday, with a line out the door of heartbroken customers.

“I’ll be honest with you, it was the toughest day of work I’ve had. Every person walking through the door was just so sorry,” Troy said.

But Troy says, he wouldn't have it any other way. This family business is here to stay.

“It was a tough day, but I was proud to be Dublin,” Troy said.

No official arrests have been made in the suspected arson at this time. Troy says his dad is excited to rebuild, and they are hoping to open back up sometime in spring of 2020.