× State: Vaping sales must stop in 14 days

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has released her emergency rules banning flavored nicotine vaping products.

The emergency order announced Sept. 4 made Michigan the first state to have such a ban. It came after the state’s health department declared a public health emergency because of rising levels of youth vaping.

Retailers will 14 days to comply with the rules, which bans the sale of all flavors other than tobacco and the use of “misleading” marketing of vaping products that uses terms like “clean,” “safe” and “healthy.”

Since the announcement of Michigan’s ban, the White House has called for similar rules by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and New York and California’s governors have said they will move forward with flavored nicotine bans.