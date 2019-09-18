State: Vaping sales must stop in 14 days

Posted 12:07 PM, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:13PM, September 18, 2019

E-liquids are displayed for sale, with nicotine warning labels, in a vape shop on September 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has released her emergency rules banning flavored nicotine vaping products.

The emergency order announced Sept. 4 made Michigan the first state to have such a ban. It came after the state’s health department declared a public health emergency because of rising levels of youth vaping.

Retailers will 14 days to comply with the rules, which bans the sale of all flavors other than tobacco and the use of “misleading” marketing of vaping products that uses terms like “clean,” “safe” and “healthy.”

Since the announcement of Michigan’s ban, the White House has called for similar rules by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and New York and California’s governors have said they will move forward with flavored nicotine bans.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.