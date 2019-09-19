Grand Rapids arson suspect arrested

Surveillance footage a suspect in two attempted arsons at a home in Grand Rapids, Mich.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have arrested a man accused of trying to set fire to a home in Grand Rapids.

Rafael Torres-Mondoza, 23, was arrested Thursday after investigators released surveillance footage showing a man trying to burn a home on Swensberg Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Investigators say Torres-Mondoza told them he has bad memories from when he lived at the home and doesn’t have any affiliation with the current residents.

Police said the home had experienced two arson attempts since the beginning of September.

