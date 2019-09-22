× GRPD responds to 4 shootings and 1 shots fired less than 24 hours apart

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department worked late through the night as they investigated four shootings and a call for shots fired that happened in less than 24 hours.

GRPD said the first happened on the 1000 block of Ionia Ave SW near Shelby St SW late Saturday night. In that incident, a man was shot in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital where he was expected to survive. Two nearby apartments were also hit by the gunfire but no one else was injured.

According to police, it happened during a vigil for one of the victims from another shooting that occurred on Ionia and Albany St SW early Saturday morning.

As officers were investigating the scene near Shelby, calls came in for another shooting on the 300 block of Highland St SE next to Prospect Ave SE. Investigators confirmed four shots were fired and that one of them had hit a female of unknown age in the foot. She was transported to a hospital where she should make a full recovery.

The department added that another incident of shots fired happened shortly after on Burton St SW and Division Ave S though no one was hit.

No suspect information has been made available in any of the cases. GRPD does not believe any of them are connected though they are still being investigated.