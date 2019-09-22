Mother furious after shots were fired into her home where her kids were

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich-- A mother is upset, after her home was hit by bullets during a rash of shootings in Grand Rapids over the weekend.

"You just heard all of the shots, pop pop pop, so my son was like, 'Oh my God mom, it’s a gun.'"

The woman, who did not want to be named, says had circumstances been different, she may have been visiting her kids in the hospital.

"Had my 6-year-old walked two steps closer to that window, that bullet would have hit my son. Had my 14-year-old been standing there in front of his window, by his TV twisting his hair the way he does on a daily basis, he would have been hit in the neck or in the head area," the woman told FOX 17.

While nobody in the home was hurt, that woman says the family is emotionally shaken up.

"I’m scared, I’m upset, I’m hurt because that could have been me, burying one of my sons or at the hospital sitting bedside by one of my sons at their house, in their room, being a victim to another senseless gun violent incident on Grand Rapids southeast side of town."

Police responded to four shootings over the weekend, including two that ended up being fatal.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.