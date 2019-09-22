High School Football Scoreboard

Shooting victim identified as music lover, active church member

Posted 11:53 PM, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:54PM, September 22, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Family members have identified 29-year-old Markese Boyd as the victim in a deadly shooting in Grand Rapids over the weekend.

Police say shots were fired in the area of Ionia and Shelby. Boyd was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Family members describe Boyd as a lover of music, saying he was active in area churches, adding that he will be greatly missed.

That shooting was one of two homicides in Grand Rapids over the weekend, and among a total of four shootings.

Police are calling the violence unacceptable.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.