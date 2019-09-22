× Shooting victim identified as music lover, active church member

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Family members have identified 29-year-old Markese Boyd as the victim in a deadly shooting in Grand Rapids over the weekend.

Police say shots were fired in the area of Ionia and Shelby. Boyd was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Family members describe Boyd as a lover of music, saying he was active in area churches, adding that he will be greatly missed.

That shooting was one of two homicides in Grand Rapids over the weekend, and among a total of four shootings.

Police are calling the violence unacceptable.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.