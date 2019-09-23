Victim in Kzoo apartment shooting ID’d

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police have identified a man who was shot and killed at a Kalamazoo apartment complex over the weekend.

Antonio Reese-Manley, 20, was shot Saturday morning in front of Fox Ridge Apartments on Fox Ridge Drive off Alamo Avenue. He was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital after the shooting, where he later died.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made or if they identified any suspects in the case. Information on what led up to the shooting wasn’t available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

