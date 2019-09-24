Kent Co. Animal Control investigating allegations of malnourished horses

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department says it is investigating allegations of malnourished horses at a Rockford home.

Kent County Health Administrator Adam London said the department takes every animal complaint very seriously, and an officer visited the horses Sept. 19 after receiving the report.

An officer reviewed the property and the animals and determined there was adequate shelter, water and hay at the location. Officers returned to the home again Tuesday, and say their investigation into this specific report is ongoing.

London says they want residents to be assured the animal control officer is aware of the situation and is making sure the animals are okay.

