GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was shot near Madison Avenue and Woodlawn Street Tuesday night.

Police haven’t released any further information just yet.

Tuesday’s shooting comes just days after four shootings were reported in Grand Rapids over the weekend, two of them fatal.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call Grand Rapids police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.