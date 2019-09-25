× Police seek suspects in break-in at Creston Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have released surveillance images of suspects in a break-in earlier this week at Creston Market.

The break-in happened around 3:40 a.m. Monday, marking the sixth time the store has been broken into over the last two months. Investigators say there is an indication Monday’s incident is connected to other break-ins.

Police said one of the suspects broke a window near the front door to get inside before stealing Newport cigarettes and liquor.

Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts is asked to call Grand Rapids police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.