Kzoo police seek suspect in fatal apartment shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing a man at a Kalamazoo apartment complex.

Antonio Reese-Manley was shot Saturday morning in front of Fox Ridge Apartments in Kalamazoo. He was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital after the shooting, where he later died.

On Thursday, police authorized an arrest warrant for the suspect, 24-year-old old Scott Jones.

Jones is facing charges of open murder, two counts of felony firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.