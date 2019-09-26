× Kzoo schools: Busing issue a misunderstanding

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools say an incident regarding a school bus not showing up to pick up a student was a misunderstanding.

The district says there are more high school kids assigned to buses than students who actually show up, which results in overcrowded buses. To deal with the overcrowding, the district sends overflow buses to pick up the extra students.

On Wednesday, Kerah Voss’ daughter thought she missed the bus because it hadn’t arrived at the scheduled pickup time and began walking to school with a group of kids who were also waiting for the bus.

Along the walk, she came across the bus she was waiting for and took a video of the driver with her head on the steering wheel. Voss posted that video to Facebook to voice her frustrations.

On Thursday, the district said that bus was the one for overflow and made it to the stop. But when it arrived, the kids weren’t there, so the driver continued her route.

A district spokesperson said the bus could have taken the kids to school and would have if the students had asked, but they didn’t.

Kalamazoo schools said the driver didn’t do anything wrong by pulling over and putting her head down while between routes, and the woman is among their best drivers.