14 counties in Michigan conducting aerial spraying to prevent EEE

LANSING, Mich– Due to the growing concern surrounding Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in Michigan, the Department of Health and Human Services and 12 local health departments will be doing aerial spraying to prevent further spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

Spraying will be conducted in the following 14 counties: Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lapeer, Montcalm, Newaygo, St. Joseph and Van Buren.

The spraying will begin on Sunday, September 29 at 8 p.m. Officials say the spraying will be conducted by low-flying aircraft and should wrap up by 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials say mosquito control professionals will apply approved pesticides as an ultra-low volume (ULV) spray and that in general, health risks are not anticipated. They do recommend those who have known sensitivities to pyrethrins stay indoor to reduce potential exposure to the spray.

The announcement comes as multiple schools move up the time of the sporting events and even cancel homecoming activities in an effort to limit mosquito exposure during dusk hours.

So far, EEE has been blamed for deaths in animals, as well as three humans in Southwest Michigan.

People can reduce their risks by using bug spray with DEET, avoiding being outside at dusk, wearing long sleeve clothing, and getting rid of standing water on their property.