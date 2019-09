× Thornapple Kellogg cancels homecoming parade, football game starts at 5 p.m.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Another West Michigan school district has moved up their football game Friday night and canceled their homecoming parade.

Thornapple Kellogg will play Wyoming starting at 5 p.m. and the district has also canceled this year’s homecoming parade.

Other districts have moved up games or canceled events due to rising concerns over mosquito-borne illness EEE.