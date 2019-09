OTSEGO, Mich. — Visitation and a Celebration of Life have been announced for Nashville’s Police Chief.

Chief Chris Koster was killed in a crash in Richland Township on September 26th. He is being remembered as a leader and a mentor by those who knew him best.

Visitation for Koster will be at Winkel Funeral Home in Otsego on October 1st from 2-4 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Methodist Church in Plainwell on October 2nd at 11 a.m.