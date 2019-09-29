High School Football Scoreboard

Luke Bryan promises to reschedule Richland concert after it was postponed due to weather

Posted 6:28 PM, September 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:51PM, September 29, 2019

RICHLAND, Mich– Just two days after he postponed his show in Kalamazoo County due to bad weather, country singer Luke Bryan is promising to reschedule.

The musician posted a message on his Facebook page Sunday afternoon, saying he knows it was tough for people to get out to Richland, but it was simply too dangerous with all the lightning that came through the area.

So far, a new date for the show hasn’t been announced. The concert was part of Bryan’s Farm Tour, which brings his shows to smaller towns that don’t typically get to see large scale performances.

A refund policy is listed on the singer’s website under the event disclaimer tab.

