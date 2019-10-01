MSP rolls out 2nd roadside drug test program

LANSING, Mich. — Police will once again be utilizing roadside drug testing on drivers suspected of being under the influence.

Michigan State Police previously organized a pilot program of their Oral Fluid Roadside Analysis system, which wrapped up in November 2018. Police were trying out the tests in Kent, Berrien, Delta, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties.

On Tuesday though, police said they needed more data to draw a proper conclusion on the effectiveness of the tests. Saying in a press release about the 2018 study, “the overall sample size was too small to draw any definitive conclusions on the tool’s usefulness for law enforcement.”

Unlike the first phase of the testing, the second phase will happen in every Michigan county.

A study compiled after the 2018 pilot program recommended expanding the program for an additional year.

Under this program, if a person is suspected of being under the influence of drugs during a traffic stop, police may take a saliva sample via mouth swab. Police can then allegedly run a test that will show the presence of amphetamines, methamphetamines, benzodiazepines, cannabis, cocaine and opiates.

Police say that anyone refusing to submit to one of these tests is subject to a civil infraction.