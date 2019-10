RICHLAND, Mich. — After being put on hold for weather, Luke Bryan is once again set to take the stage in Richland.

The show will now take place on October 24, according to an update on the musician’s website.

Any tickets or parking passes purchased for the previous date will be honored at the new concert.

The update also said refunds will be available up until 6 p.m. on October 7 for anyone who cannot attend.