× Teen charged with murder in fatal Muskegon shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A teen who was already facing charges for allegedly lying to police is now facing a murder charge.

Jainautica Watkins, 18, is charged with open murder and lying to investigators in the death of Mervin Bonner.

Bonner was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his head in August on 7th Street in Muskegon.

The lying to police charge came after prosecutors say Watkins made inaccurate statements about a description of a vehicle he was driving and the timing of his whereabouts to a Muskegon detective.

Further information on what led to the open murder charge wasn’t immediately available.

A preliminary hearing for the open murder charge is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 22.