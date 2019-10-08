Santa Fe teen may face adult charges in Kzoo man’s death

Posted 12:50 PM, October 8, 2019, by

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking to charge a Santa Fe teen with murder a year after his arrest in a Michigan man’s shooting death.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Monday that the district attorney’s office filed a petition last month to pursue adult charges including second-degree murder against the now 18-year-old.

Police say 64-year-old Richard Milan of Kalamazoo and his wife stopped in Santa Fe in September 2018 during a cross-country road trip.

Milan was walking the couple’s dog when he got into an argument with a group of young people that escalated into a shooting.

Prosecutors dismissed charges against the suspect last November, citing insufficient evidence.

Stephen Aarons, the teen’s attorney, has said his client was just a bystander. Aarons could not immediately be reached for comment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.