LPCs cheer passage of bill protecting their jobs

Posted 11:46 AM, October 9, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan counselors are cheering after the initial passage of legislation aimed at safeguarding their ability to practice psychotherapy.

The state House voted unanimously this week to advance the bill to the Senate. It would clarify the scope of practice for Michigan’s 10,000 licensed professional counselors.

The measure is a response to a state department’s proposed revision of counseling rules.

A state spokesman says existing law does not give counselors the authority to diagnose and use psychotherapy technique. Counselors say they have been doing so for years, however, and the rule changes would have significant consequences for them and the 150,000 people they serve.

Republican Rep. Aaron Miller of Sturgis, the sponsor of the bill, says it is the “antidote” and a “simple solution” to let counselors continue working.

