Jared Chance to be sentenced for murder, tampering with evidence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Jared Chance, the man who was found guilty of killing and dismembering a West Michigan woman, is scheduled to be sentenced today.

Chance was convicted of second degree murder, tampering with evidence, and mutilating Ashley Young's body last month.

Young was last heard from on November 29th last year and police quickly zeroed in on Chance, as he was the last person she was seen with.

There was plenty of evidence against chance, from the saw blade with Young`s DNA found in his parents house to some of her remains found in his home in Grand Rapids.

Chance faces up to life in prison.

Meanwhile, his parents are also facing perjury charges for trying to cover for their son.