High School Football Scoreboard

5 year old shooting victim to share her story at “Stop the Violence” event

Posted 5:29 PM, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:26PM, October 11, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--A 5 year old girl who was shot this past Monday  will share her story at a "stop the violence" event this weekend.

It’s organized by the girl's grandmother, Vicky Thomas and her church. Police and city leaders are expected to take part.

Thomas says that on Monday night the five year old was hiding in a closet at her home on St. Charles avenue when she was hit in the arm.

The child was taken to the hospital the next morning where doctors found multiple bullet wounds in her arm.

Her grandmother tells us she's just happy the 5 year old is alive and she hopes that the violence in the city will stop.

"I'm thankful I will continue to run this race because I don't have to go to no funeral for this five year old baby," Thomas says.

Related Story
5-year-old girl shot Monday night in Grand Rapids

On Sunday, Thomas and her pastor will open up the discussion on *how to stop the violence.

"It's time to stop the violence and put down the weapons and talk things out," says Pastor of Lamb of God Church, Lawrence McFall Jr.

"We have lost even people in our church," he says. "We just lost our keyboard player in gunfire and it's a hurting thing, just like the little baby that was just shot, just an innocent bystander that's caught in the crossfire," says Pastor McFall.

There have been 13 homicides in Grand Rapids in just this year alone. Officers at the Grand Rapids Police Department tell me they plan to be a part of the discussion to curb the violence.

"One is too many and instead of bogging down into the numbers, really looking at no matter what the number is if it's more than zero it's unacceptable and we're just not going to tolerate it," says Sgt. Dan Adams.

Thomas adding that she will keep up this fight in hopes of saving young lives.

"I believe this is a way to gear our youth and we're trying to put the help in place," says Thomas.

If you would like to participate in that discussion it will happen at the Lamb oF God church on Sunday at 10 am. For more information click here. 

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.