5 year old shooting victim to share her story at “Stop the Violence” event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--A 5 year old girl who was shot this past Monday will share her story at a "stop the violence" event this weekend.

It’s organized by the girl's grandmother, Vicky Thomas and her church. Police and city leaders are expected to take part.

Thomas says that on Monday night the five year old was hiding in a closet at her home on St. Charles avenue when she was hit in the arm.

The child was taken to the hospital the next morning where doctors found multiple bullet wounds in her arm.

Her grandmother tells us she's just happy the 5 year old is alive and she hopes that the violence in the city will stop.

"I'm thankful I will continue to run this race because I don't have to go to no funeral for this five year old baby," Thomas says.

On Sunday, Thomas and her pastor will open up the discussion on *how to stop the violence.

"It's time to stop the violence and put down the weapons and talk things out," says Pastor of Lamb of God Church, Lawrence McFall Jr.

"We have lost even people in our church," he says. "We just lost our keyboard player in gunfire and it's a hurting thing, just like the little baby that was just shot, just an innocent bystander that's caught in the crossfire," says Pastor McFall.

There have been 13 homicides in Grand Rapids in just this year alone. Officers at the Grand Rapids Police Department tell me they plan to be a part of the discussion to curb the violence.

"One is too many and instead of bogging down into the numbers, really looking at no matter what the number is if it's more than zero it's unacceptable and we're just not going to tolerate it," says Sgt. Dan Adams.

Thomas adding that she will keep up this fight in hopes of saving young lives.

"I believe this is a way to gear our youth and we're trying to put the help in place," says Thomas.

If you would like to participate in that discussion it will happen at the Lamb oF God church on Sunday at 10 am. For more information click here.