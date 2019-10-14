Woman hit at Wyoming intersection dies

WYOMING, Mich. — A woman who was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Wyoming has died.

Police say 22-year-old Catherine Fenner was hit around 6:34 p.m. Oct. 10 while crossing the street at the intersection of 36th Street and Burlingame Avenue. Two vehicles collided at the intersection, causing one to spin out of control and hit Fenner while she was in the crosswalk.

Fenner was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she died Monday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

