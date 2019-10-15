MSP identifies man killed by fall onto knife

MARION, Mich. — Authorities have identified a man who they say died after falling onto a blade he was holding when he was shocked by a Taser.

Calvin Schwab, 29, died Friday after police were called to an Osceola County home on a report of a domestic dispute.

The caller said her son and husband were having a dispute and that her son came to the home with two large knives. Authorities say they found Schwab near the home and ordered him to get on his knees.

He complied with that command, but when he was told to put his hands on his head, he reached into his waistband and pulled out a “large bladed weapon,” according to investigators.

An officer standing behind Schwab shocked him with a Taser, causing him to fall forward onto the knife and puncture his chest. He died at the scene.

The officers involved in the incident are on administrative leave while it is investigated by Michigan State Police.