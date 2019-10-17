× Branch Co. man accused of making child porn with girlfriend

QUINCY, Mich. — A Branch County man is facing several charges for allegedly creating child pornography with his significant other.

Michigan State Police began investigating 27-year-old Peter Casey’s online activity after receiving a tip through Facebook.

Authorities say they found evidence showing Casey had been creating and sharing child porn with 35-year-old Shannon Moore, who has already been charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Casey is facing charges of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, using a computer to commit a crime and multiple child porn charges.