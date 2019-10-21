High School Football Scoreboard

Coopersville teachers to fill school board meeting Monday

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Teachers in Coopersville who are still working without a contract, are expected to attend a school board meeting tonight.

The teacher’s union says Coopersville teachers are the lowest paid in Ottawa County. They are asking for a two year contract with a 4.5 percent pay increases each year.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. in the Coopersville Administration Building.

The superintendent says `both sides are still in the bargaining process’ and adds the salary amounts are due in part to public school funding.

