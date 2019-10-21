× Coopersville teachers to fill school board meeting Monday

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Teachers in Coopersville who are still working without a contract, are expected to attend a school board meeting tonight.

It’s an update to a story FOX 17 first brought you last week, after teachers reached out to us.

The teacher’s union says Coopersville teachers are the lowest paid in Ottawa County. They are asking for a two year contract with a 4.5 percent pay increases each year.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. in the Coopersville Administration Building.

The superintendent says `both sides are still in the bargaining process’ and adds the salary amounts are due in part to public school funding.

We will of course let you know as this story moves forward.