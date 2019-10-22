× Arrests made, weapons recovered in gun store break-in

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have recovered several firearms that were stolen from a gun store in Allegan County late Friday night.

The break-in happened around 11:49 p.m. Friday night at a bait and tackle store in Saugatuck Township. Authorities say a deputy was there within three minutes, but found someone had forced their way inside and stole several guns.

On Tuesday, multiple guns were recovered and some juveniles were arrested on unrelated charges. Investigators believe those juveniles were involved in the break-in.