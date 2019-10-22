× Funeral arrangements made for couple killed in hit-and-run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Funeral arrangements are set for a couple killed in a hit-and-run crash in Grand Rapids.

Todd and Tracy Fuhr died Saturday after they were hit by a vehicle while walking across the street near Grandville Avenue and Oakes Street. The alleged driver, Jason McCann, took off after the crash but was eventually found, arrested and charged.

Visitation for the couple will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Arsulowicz Brother Mortuaries located at 937 Michigan St. in Grand Rapids. The funeral will happen Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church at 2510 Richmond St.