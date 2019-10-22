× Alleged hit-and-run driver expected in court after deadly GR crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The alleged driver behind the wheel of a deadly hit-and-run crash is expected to face a judge Tuesday for his arraignment.

Jason McCann is expected to be arraigned on two counts of reckless driving causing death and two counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He’s the driver accused of hitting and killing Todd and Tracy Fuhr Saturday night in downtown Grand Rapids and then driving away from the scene.

State records show McCann uses an alias, Jason Davideit, and has two prior arrests for driving while under the influence under that name.

It`s not clear if investigators believe he was under the influence at the time of this crash because McCann allegedly left the scene and wasn`t arrested until the next day.

We will of course have a crew in court and bring you updates as we get them.